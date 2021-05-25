COVID-19: Number of Armenian citizens seeking hospitalization decreases

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Coronavirus-designated hospitals in Armenia are gradually returning to their previous operations because the number of infected patients seeking treatment in hospitals is decreasing, Head of the department of hospital medical care policy at the ministry of healthcare Liana Barseghyan told Armenpress.

As of the latest data, the number of COVID-19 infected patients in Armenia who are in serious condition is nearly 400, about 100 are in critical condition, 48 of whom are switched to ventilators. At the moment, nearly 800 patients receive treatment at hospitals.

“Decline in new cases of COVID-19 is being observed also in the past days. Among the new confirmed cases the number of those who seek hospitalization is also declining”, she said, adding that in such situation the medical staff has a little chance to “take a breath”, and mentioned also the role of the vaccines, which can play in this process. “The more people get vaccinated, the sooner the results will be visible”, she noted.

As of May 24, there are 13 coronavirus-designated medical facilities in Armenia, 9 of them are located in Yerevan, the others in provinces.

“When we look at the pandemic spread rates, which has weakened, we consider returning two provincial hospitals back to their previous profile, those are the IRVING LLC and the medical center of Aparan. The hospitals of Spitak and Kapan will yet remain as coronavirus-designated centers. The free beds, which were for the coronavirus-infected patients, are also becoming more and more, therefore, leaving them such is nonsense”, she said.

According to her, in case of necessity the medical centers will again be ready to become coronavirus-treating hospitals.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan