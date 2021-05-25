LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-05-21
LONDON, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 May:
The price of aluminum stood at $2434.00, copper price stood at $10027.50, lead price stood at $2214.00, nickel price stood at $17083.00, tin price stood at $29573.00, zinc price stood at $2997.00, molybdenum price stood at $31372.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
- 08:53 European Stocks - 24-05-21
- 08:50 US stocks up - 24-05-21
- 08:47 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-05-21
- 08:46 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 24-05-21
- 08:46 Oil Prices Up - 24-05-21
- 05.24-21:35 CSTO making efforts for peaceful solution of border tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan
- 05.24-20:05 Corridor-related issues have never been and will never be discussed by Armenia – Deputy PM meets with Iranian Minister
- 05.24-19:48 Newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia presents copies of credentials to deputy FM of Armenia
- 05.24-18:28 Over 26 thousand citizens inoculated in Armenia against COVID-19
- 05.24-17:35 Energy saving: Striving to eliminate air pollution
- 05.24-17:26 China calls for dialogue in resolving “dispute” between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.24-17:20 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-05-21
- 05.24-17:20 Asian Stocks - 24-05-21
- 05.24-16:38 Armenian President receives EU Delegation chief
- 05.24-16:37 Armenian caretaker FM discusses border situation with Ambassadors of OSCE MG Co-Chair countries
- 05.24-16:11 Armenian, Iranian transport ministers discuss Persian Gulf-Black Sea corridor
- 05.24-15:54 Two foreign murder suspects apprehended in Yerevan
- 05.24-15:48 Unprecedented active dialogue, successful development of economic ties – Lavrov on Armenian- Russian relations
- 05.24-15:21 Interview with Francis Malige
- 05.24-15:11 Iranian FM to have several meetings in Armenia May 26
- 05.24-15:09 650 citizens to vote online in upcoming snap parliamentary elections: CEC releases the list
- 05.24-12:11 Iranian FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25
- 05.24-11:29 UAE announces offer to host COP 28
- 05.24-11:12 COVID-19: Armenia reports 34 new cases over past day
- 05.24-10:54 Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem
17:52, 05.18.2021
Viewed 4868 times Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns the attack on the Armenian clergy by Jewish youth
15:53, 05.22.2021
Viewed 2021 times Defense ministry comments on reports about presence of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran
19:46, 05.20.2021
Viewed 1480 times Pashinyan confirms the credibility of the document published by the opposition
21:54, 05.19.2021
Viewed 1480 times European Parliament urges Turkey to refrain from anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech
17:45, 05.18.2021
Viewed 1229 times Soviet military map proves eastern, western and southern shores of Sev Lake unequivocally belong to Armenia – EXCLUSIVE