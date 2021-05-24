Newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia presents copies of credentials to deputy FM of Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Avet Adonts received on May 24 newly appointed Ambassador of Mongolia to Armenia Davaa Dulamsuren (residence in Moscow), who delivered the copies of the credentials.

As RAMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, greeting the Ambassador and congratulating on the occasion of assuming the responsible post, Avet Adonts expressed confidence that Ambassador Davaa Dulamsuren will contribute to the development of the Armenian-Mongolian cooperation.

The interlocutors also referred to issues of regional security and stability, as well as other issues of bilateral interest.