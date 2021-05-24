Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Over 26 thousand citizens inoculated in Armenia against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. 2 thousand and 876 citizens have been inoculated in mobile immunization clinics in the period of May 5-23, from which 2 yhousand and 205 received AstraZeneca, 313 – Sputnik V and 358 – CoronaVac.

By May 23, a total of 26 thousand and 562 citizens have been inoculated.








