Over 26 thousand citizens inoculated in Armenia against COVID-19

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. 2 thousand and 876 citizens have been inoculated in mobile immunization clinics in the period of May 5-23, from which 2 yhousand and 205 received AstraZeneca, 313 – Sputnik V and 358 – CoronaVac.

By May 23, a total of 26 thousand and 562 citizens have been inoculated.