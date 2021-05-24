Energy saving: Striving to eliminate air pollution

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. According to expert assessments, the amount of carbon dioxide emissions in atmosphere decreased by 2.4 billion tons in 2020 - about 7%, compared to 2019. This indicator is historical minimum throughout the entire period of observations. The results of the study were published in the well-known scientific journal Earth System Science Data.

At the same time, CO2 emissions in absolute terms were several times higher than 2009, 1981 and 1992 emission indicators caused by economic crises. "We can stabilize the Earth's climate if we keep global emissions close to zero."

In the total volume of emissions, the share of industry, transport, energy the largest. As an example, according to several estimates, the combustion of one ton of methane for energy production or heating releases 28 tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

While we may not be able to influence industry decision-making, still we can take responsibility as individuals by opting for electric cars, the subway, bicycles, and contribute to energy saving.

Reducing electricity consumption can be a highly effective way to divert climate change and global warming. Moreover, we have ability to reduce spent energy without having to leave our comfort zones.

With that said:

- When buying computer equipment, give preference to laptops. They consume 20-50 watts of electricity while stationary computer consumes 60-200 watts. This is because laptops run on battery/charger and the computer must always be plugged in.

-Delete old emails. Most of them are spam, which consumes 33 billion kWh of electricity worldwide. Keep in mind that producing this amount of energy releases 20 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

- When renovating your house or apartment, give preference to energy-efficient, heat-insulating building materials, install Euro-standard doors and windows, buy LED lamps and energy-saving appliances. Consider that the highest energy-saving A +++ refrigerator consumes less than 22 watts of power per hour, while the lowest – G grade refrigerator consumes more than 150 watts per hour.

- Use renewable energy sources, install solar panels.

