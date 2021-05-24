Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

China calls for dialogue in resolving “dispute” between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. China hopes “Armenia and Azerbaijan will be able to resolve their disputes through dialogue”, Chinese foreign ministry representative Zhao Lijian said at a news conference, RIA Novosti reported.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan are China’s friendly partners. China sincerely hopes that the parties will be able to resolve their disputes and disagreements through dialogue, will jointly support peace and stability in the region, as well as tranquility of the people,” he said.

