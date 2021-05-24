Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-05-21

YEREVAN, 24 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 520.58 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.73 drams to 635.73 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.07 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.11 drams to 735.79 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 37.76 drams to 31397 drams. Silver price up by 1.04 drams to 465.29 drams. Platinum price down by 15.19 drams to 20050.97 drams.