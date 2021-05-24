Armenian President receives EU Delegation chief

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian received Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The post-war problems in Armenia and in particular, the current border situation were discussed during the meeting.

The Armenian President and the EU Ambassador exchanged views also on the possibilities of deepening the partnership and expanding the cooperation with the EU in a number of areas.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan