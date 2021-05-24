Two foreign murder suspects apprehended in Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Two foreign nationals were apprehended by Armenian law enforcement agencies pursuant to arrest warrants issued by Georgian authorities in 2019.

The two fugitives, men aged 29 and 31, were apprehended on Garegin Nzhdeh Street in Yerevan and booked at the Shengavit police precinct and later placed under arrest. The fugitives are wanted by Georgia on charges of aggravated murder and illegal possession of firearms.

The Georgian authorities were notified on the arrest, the Armenian police said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan