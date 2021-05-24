Iranian FM to have several meetings in Armenia May 26

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Armenia on May 26 and not May 25 as reported earlier, the Armenian foreign ministry spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

She added that a number of meetings are planned during the visit. Naghdalyan did not elaborate further.

Earlier the Iranian news media reported that FM Zarif will also visit Azerbaijan on May 25.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan