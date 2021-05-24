Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 May

Iranian FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25

Iranian FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25, IRNA reports citing Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

ARMENPRESS is trying the find out the agenda of the Iranian FM’s visit to Armenia.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration