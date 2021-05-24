Iranian FM to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay visits to Armenia and Azerbaijan on May 25, IRNA reports citing Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.
ARMENPRESS is trying the find out the agenda of the Iranian FM’s visit to Armenia.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
