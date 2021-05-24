COVID-19: Armenia reports 34 new cases over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. 34 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,982, the ministry of healthcare reports.

318 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 211,375.

The death toll has risen to 4394 (2 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

1898 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 23.

The number of active cases is 5138.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1075 (1 new such case).

