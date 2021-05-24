Artsakh resumes search for bodies of war casualties

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s rescuers have re-launched the search and rescue operations for bodies of the war casualties.

The emergency situation service of the Ministry of Interior of Artsakh said that one S&R team is dispatched to the Varanda (Fizuli) region.

The search mission was halted since May 4.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan