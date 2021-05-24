Road condition
YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations reports that roads are passable across Armenia.
The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 10:51 Artsakh resumes search for bodies of war casualties
- 10:08 Road condition
- 10:06 FM stresses imperative of immediate and unconditional Azeri withdrawal from Armenian sovereign territory
- 09:30 Tokyo 2020 –Artur Aleksanyan vows to once again show Armenian might to the world
- 05.22-17:53 Armenia will undertake necessary steps to bring perpetrators of war crimes to international justice – MFA
- 05.22-16:44 Armenia makes change in procedure of getting vaccinated with Sputnik V
- 05.22-16:10 Armenia defense ministry denies reports claiming Azerbaijani forces are 5 km away from Lake Sevan
- 05.22-15:54 Armenian Ambassador welcomes European Parliament’s adoption of annual resolution-report on Turkey
- 05.22-15:53 Defense ministry comments on reports about presence of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran
- 05.22-15:44 Ural Tourism Association chair highly appreciates Armenia’s readiness to host tourists
- 05.22-15:39 Ambassador of Senegal to Armenia visits Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
- 05.22-15:25 India records 257,299 COVID-19 cases over past day
- 05.22-14:06 Bust of Charles Aznavour inaugurated in Stepanakert, Artsakh
- 05.22-13:51 U.S. Secretary of State to visit Israel, West Bank in coming days
- 05.22-12:32 Russia confirms 8,709 COVID-19 cases over past day
- 05.22-11:57 COVID-19 vaccines create 9 new billionaires: Modern’a Afeyan among them
- 05.22-11:39 Armenia reports 181 daily coronavirus cases
- 05.22-11:17 Security Council discusses situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 05.22-11:15 Nigeria's army chief and ten other officers killed in military plane crash
- 05.22-11:11 Road condition
- 05.22-10:59 European Stocks - 21-05-21
- 05.22-10:58 US stocks - 21-05-21
- 05.22-10:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-21
- 05.22-10:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-05-21
- 05.22-10:55 Oil Prices Up - 21-05-21
17:52, 05.18.2021
Viewed 4755 times Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns the attack on the Armenian clergy by Jewish youth
14:59, 05.17.2021
Viewed 2172 times Iran considers unacceptable any change in Armenia’s borders
15:53, 05.22.2021
Viewed 1908 times Defense ministry comments on reports about presence of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran
19:46, 05.20.2021
Viewed 1443 times Pashinyan confirms the credibility of the document published by the opposition
21:54, 05.19.2021
Viewed 1408 times European Parliament urges Turkey to refrain from anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech