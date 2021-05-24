FM stresses imperative of immediate and unconditional Azeri withdrawal from Armenian sovereign territory

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Ara Aivazian held a meeting with the Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri on May 24.

“Issues of regional security and peace were in the focus of the meeting,” the foreign ministry said in a readout.

“The situation as a result of Azerbaijan’s provocations carried out in Armenia’s border provinces was touched upon. [FM Aivazian] underscored the imperative of an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Azerbaijani armed forces who penetrated into Armenian sovereign territory. The interlocutors exchanged ideas over a number of items on the Armenian-Iranian agenda and specially touched upon the high-level visits which are taking place recently and the course of implementation of the agreements that have been reached as a result.”

