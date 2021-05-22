Armenia makes change in procedure of getting vaccinated with Sputnik V

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s healthcare ministry has made a change in the procedure of getting vaccinated with the Spuntik V against COVID-19.

Before this change, the Sputnik V vaccine was available for at-risk persons below the age of 54.

But now, the vaccine is available for at-risk persons who are aged over 54.

Thus, vaccinations with Sputnik V are available for people in risky groups – healthcare workers aged 18 to 54, people having chronic diseases aged over 18, residents and employees of social care centers aged 18 to 54.

Three vaccines – Sputnik V, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac, are being used in Armenia against COVID-19.

