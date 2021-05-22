Armenia defense ministry denies reports claiming Azerbaijani forces are 5 km away from Lake Sevan

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry has commented on the video released by the Azerbaijani side according to which they have positioned in a straight line 5 kilometers away from the Lake Sevan and have captured a hill.

The defense ministry told Armenpress that the adversary is 30 kilometers away from the Lake Sevan in a straight line.

“They have not entered into the territory of Armenia and have not captured any hill. The hill which is seen in the video is on the borderline. We have positions and conduct service in different sections of that borderline, on different hills”, the ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan