Defense ministry comments on reports about presence of 160 Armenian soldiers in Iran

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s defense ministry has commented on the media reports claiming that 160 Armenian soldiers are in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We do not have information about any Armenian soldier being in Iran”, the ministry told Armenpress.

Some media outlets have reported that during the recent 44-day war 160 Armenian servicemen have crossed the Armenian-Iranian border.

