Ural Tourism Association chair highly appreciates Armenia’s readiness to host tourists

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Ural Tourism Association (UTA) Mikhail Maltsev has shared his impressions after getting acquainted with Armenia’s tourism sector for three days.

During a press conference today he stated that he has arrived in Armenia together with the tour operators and reporters of Ural to get acquainted with the operations of the local hotels, tourism companies and the tourism sector in general.

Mr. Maltsev highly appreciated Armenia’s readiness to host tourists after the coronavirus pandemic, as well as praised the work of the tourism sector representatives.

“Absolute readiness, the hotels are also ready to host tourists, the beautiful sites for the tourists to visit are properly presented”, he said.

He informed that the Aeroflot airline will start operating Yekaterinburg-Yerevan flights every two weeks starting from June 10, which, according to him, will boost tourism.

In his turn President of the Armenian Tourism Federation Mekhak Apresyan said Ural is a very important tourism market for Armenia.

“Our partners are here to recognize Armenia and share their impressions from the country’s tourism opportunities in Ural. To show that everything is ok here, is safe and most importantly that Armenia is beautiful, hospitable, has a delicious cuisine and the expectations of all tourists visiting here are more than justified”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan