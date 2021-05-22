India records 257,299 COVID-19 cases over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. India has confirmed 257,299 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases in India has reached around 26 million 300 thousand.

The number of deaths in one day has risen by 4194. The total death toll has reached 295,525.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan