U.S. Secretary of State to visit Israel, West Bank in coming days
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the West Bank on May 26-27 as part of Washington's efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday, reports Reuters.
Blinken’s Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce, as well as to Jordan, the source said.
- 14:06 Bust of Charles Aznavour inaugurated in Stepanakert, Artsakh
- 13:51 U.S. Secretary of State to visit Israel, West Bank in coming days
- 12:32 Russia confirms 8,709 COVID-19 cases over past day
- 11:57 COVID-19 vaccines create 9 new billionaires: Modern’a Afeyan among them
- 11:39 Armenia reports 181 daily coronavirus cases
- 11:17 Security Council discusses situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
- 11:15 Nigeria's army chief and ten other officers killed in military plane crash
- 11:11 Road condition
- 10:59 European Stocks - 21-05-21
- 10:58 US stocks - 21-05-21
- 10:57 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-21
- 10:56 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 21-05-21
- 10:55 Oil Prices Up - 21-05-21
- 10:53 Ombudsman’s staffers visit Armenian servicemen hospitalized after incident provoked by Azerbaijani forces
- 05.21-21:10 Artsakh salutes EP resolution demanding release of Armenian POWs
- 05.21-19:27 Azerbaijan continues violating international humanitarian law and human rights – Armenian FM
- 05.21-18:58 Lavrov comments on situation in South Caucasus
- 05.21-17:24 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-05-21
- 05.21-17:23 Asian Stocks up - 21-05-21
- 05.21-16:16 Issues of de-occupation of Artsakh’s territories and its final status must be addressed first – Armenia MFA spox
- 05.21-15:53 Potential production of Sputnik V in Armenia under discussion
- 05.21-15:16 Ruling bloc lawmaker denies existence of secret, verbal agreements with Azerbaijan on surrendering territory
- 05.21-15:11 Armenian Ombudsman carries out fact-finding activities in Gegharkunik province
- 05.21-15:00 Armenian soldier killed in armored personnel carrier crash
- 05.21-14:45 Defense Ministry reports “altercation” between Armenian and Azeri troops near Lake Sev
17:52, 05.18.2021
Viewed 4532 times Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem condemns the attack on the Armenian clergy by Jewish youth
14:59, 05.17.2021
Viewed 2105 times Iran considers unacceptable any change in Armenia’s borders
19:46, 05.20.2021
Viewed 1304 times Pashinyan confirms the credibility of the document published by the opposition
13:11, 05.15.2021
Viewed 1196 times Armenian nuclear power plant put on 141-day halt for planned repair
21:54, 05.19.2021
Viewed 1195 times European Parliament urges Turkey to refrain from anti-Armenian propaganda and hate speech