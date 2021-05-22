Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

U.S. Secretary of State to visit Israel, West Bank in coming days

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Israel and the West Bank on May 26-27 as part of Washington's efforts to build on the Gaza truce, a source briefed on the planning said on Saturday, reports Reuters.

Blinken’s Middle East trip would include visit to Egypt, which mediated the Gaza truce, as well as to Jordan, the source said.








