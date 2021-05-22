Russia confirms 8,709 COVID-19 cases over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Russia confirmed 8,709 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total caseload to 4,992,554, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The number of cases grew 0.17% in relative terms.

Russia recorded 386 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The overall death toll has climbed to 118,125.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,345 in the past 24 hours. As many as 4,610,465 people have recovered by now.