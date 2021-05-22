COVID-19 vaccines create 9 new billionaires: Modern’a Afeyan among them
11:57, 22 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. At least 9 people have become new billionaires since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to the excessive profits made by pharmaceutical companies producing its vaccines, The People’s Vaccine Alliance said.
The 9 new vaccine billionaires are:
- Noubar Afeyan, Moderna’s Chairman
- Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s CEO
- Timothy Springer, an immunologist and founding investor of Moderna
- Robert Langer, a scientist and founding investor in Moderna
- Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech
- Juan Lopez-Belmonte, Chairman of ROVI, a company with a deal to manufacture and package the Moderna vaccine
- Zhu Tao, co-founder and chief scientific officer at CanSino Biologics
- Qiu Dongxu, co-founder and senior vice president at CanSino Biologics
- Mao Huihua, also co-founder and senior vice president at CanSino Biologics
It is reported that the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of $19.3 billion.
Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan
