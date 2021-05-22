Armenia reports 181 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. 181 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,880, the ministry of healthcare reports.

371 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 210,835.

The death toll has risen to 4386 (15 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

4138 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 21.

The number of active cases is 5586.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1073 (1 new such case).

