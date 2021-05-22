Security Council discusses situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border
YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia held a session in the government chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the government told Armenpress.
The current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the process and further actions on solving it were discussed during the session.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
