Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

Security Council discusses situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Security Council discusses situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Security Council of Armenia held a session in the government chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the government told Armenpress.

The current situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the process and further actions on solving it were discussed during the session.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration