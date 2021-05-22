LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 21-05-21

LONDON, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 21 May:

The price of aluminum up by 0.06% to $2434.00, copper price down by 1.09% to $10027.50, lead price up by 0.87% to $2214.00, nickel price down by 3.50% to $17083.00, tin price down by 1.35% to $29573.00, zinc price up by 0.32% to $2997.00, molybdenum price up by 1.79% to $31372.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.