Nigeria's army chief and ten other officers killed in military plane crash

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. Nigeria's army chief, Lt-Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, has been killed in a plane crash in the north-western state of Kaduna, officials say, BBC reports.

The incident happened as the plane was trying to land in bad weather, the military said. Ten other officers, including the plane’s crew also died.

The Nigerian Air Force said the incident happened as the plane was landing at Kaduna International Airport.