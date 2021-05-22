Ombudsman’s staffers visit Armenian servicemen hospitalized after incident provoked by Azerbaijani forces

YEREVAN, MAY 22, ARMENPRESS. The representatives of the Office of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia visited on May 21 a military hospital to meet with the servicemen who have been injured in a recent incident provoked by the Azerbaijani troops near the territory of Sev Lake in Syunik province.

The Ombudsman’s staffers held talks with the servicemen, examined their medical documents and collected data about their health condition, as well as the health condition of other servicemen who receive treatment in another military hospital of Armenia.

Following the talks with the wounded servicemen, it was revealed that on May 20, the Azerbaijani armed forces, again citing an obviously fake map, have tried to occupy a hill, which is located in the area adjacent to Sev Lake of Armenia’s Syunik province, in a deeper section in the direction of the village of Khoznavar.

The Armenian servicemen urged the Azerbaijani forces to return to their initial positions. Firstly, they said they will do that demand, but later on in the evening, the Azerbaijani forces demonstrated an aggressive behavior, deliberately provoked an altercation and attacked the Armenian servicemen. The incident lasted for about 20-30 minutes, after which the Azerbaijani troops had to leave that territory.

The Ombudsman’s staffers also talked to the doctors and were interested in the health condition of the injured servicemen. They said that all servicemen are in sufficient condition and continue receiving the necessary medical care.

“The Ombudsman views this concrete act of the Azerbaijani forces as a serious provocation, which in fact is directed against the civilian population of the villages of Syunik province, given their illegal advancement attempt in the direction of Khoznavar village.

It’s worth mentioning that the chief commander of the Azerbaijani troops, who provoke such incidents and make various provocations, is the President of Azerbaijan who is constantly speaking in the language of threats about the Armenian people and is encouraging hatred.

The international organizations must definitely take into account the real link between these factors and then assess who is the one that distorts the peace in the region, which are the real causes of human rights violations and atrocities.

That particular incident once again confirms the absolute necessity of the Ombudsman’s proposal to create a security zone”, the Ombudsman’s Office said in a statement.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan