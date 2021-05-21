Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 21-05-21

YEREVAN, 21 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 21 May, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 520.54 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.89 drams to 636.46 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.67 drams to 739.90 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 182.01 drams to 31434.76 drams. Silver price up by 0.91 drams to 464.25 drams. Platinum price up by 25.77 drams to 20066.16 drams.