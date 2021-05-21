Potential production of Sputnik V in Armenia under discussion

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The possibility of a potential production of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus in Armenia and Kyrgyzstan is under discussion, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the EEU summit.

“As you know we succeeded in rather quickly creating our own very effective and safe vaccines against the coronavirus, and soon the fourth vaccine will be put into circulation, the Sputnik Light,” he said, adding that the inoculation is actively proceeding in Russia.

“The production of Sputnik V is successfully localized, our colleagues here already said, in both Kazakhstan and in Belarus. Now the possibility of starting these productions in Armenia and Kyrgysztan is under discussion,” the Russian president said. He emphasized that Russia is the only country which is handing over the technologies of the vaccines.

Putin said that given the present-day circumstances Russia finds it important to focus on cooperation in pharmaceutical safety. He said that Russian-made medications against the coronavirus have already been produced and they are highly effective.

He said that EEU experts must prepare by yearend an action plan on ensuring EEU countries with essential medications not only for treating the coronavirus but other dangerous diseases.

