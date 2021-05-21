Armenian Ombudsman carries out fact-finding activities in Gegharkunik province

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Human Rights Defender of Armenia has carried out fact-finding activities in Gegharkunik province, his Office told Armenpress.

In particular, the Ombudsman carried out fact-finding works in Verin Shorja village of Vardenis community, adjacent pastures, Kut village of Geghamasar on May 15 connected with the gross violations of rights of border residents caused by the illegal presence of Azerbaijani troops in Armenia’s sovereign territory.

The evidence gained by the Ombudsman confirms the necessity of his proposal to create a security zone to guarantee the rights of border residents.

The Office of the Ombudsman stated that the results of the visit will be summed up, and actions will be taken for the protection of the rights of border residents.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan