Armenian soldier killed in armored personnel carrier crash
15:00, 21 May, 2021
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored personnel carrier crashed 100 meters into a gorge while en route to a deployment location, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said. The incident took place around 19:00, May 20.
The serviceman who died is Arman Hambaryan, the driver-engineer of the vehicle.
An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash.
Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan
