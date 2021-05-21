Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   21 May

Armenian soldier killed in armored personnel carrier crash

Armenian soldier killed in armored personnel carrier crash

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. A conscripted serviceman of the Armenian military has died after suffering fatal injuries when his armored personnel carrier crashed 100 meters into a gorge while en route to a deployment location, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia said. The incident took place around 19:00, May 20.

The serviceman who died is Arman Hambaryan, the driver-engineer of the vehicle.

An investigation was launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration