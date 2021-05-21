Defense Ministry reports “altercation” between Armenian and Azeri troops near Lake Sev

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ministry of Defense reports no “significant changes” in the situation at the border with Azerbaijan, where the Azeri troops have breached the state border of Armenia. It said that an incident has taken place in the evening of May 20.

In the evening of May 20 an “altercation” took place between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops near Lake Sev. The altercation was reportedly caused by the videos which were earlier published on Armenian and Azerbaijan news outlets and social media. The command of the troops was able to resolve the altercation.

“The Ministry of Defense urges to refrain from spreading such videos. They don’t anyhow help in resolving the issue peacefully, and contribute to unnecessary increase of tension. Generally the situation is stable. The Armenian military units are fully controlling the situation and continue to keep the Azerbaijani troops blocked.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan