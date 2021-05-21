Pashinyan attaches importance to consistent implementation of main directions of EAEU macroeconomic policy

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says it’s important to continue the works on revealing and eliminating the mutual trade barriers and restrictions within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“This work, without exaggeration, is being carried out during the whole period of the existence of our Union. Despite the differences in the positions on creating a common market of goods and services, and some objective difficulties, we continue searching for constructive solutions. We consider the consistent fulfilment of main directions of the Union’s member states’ 2021-2022 macroeconomic policy as a tool of adapting to the demands and challenges of the time. Economic recovery rates in our countries will be greatly determined based on the main provisions of this document”, he said during the online session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

“Forming common approaches on running an agreed external trade policy, which will be in accordance with the interests of each member state and the whole Union, is the key component of ensuring the Eurasian economic integration. Today we can state for sure that the free trade and commercial cooperation agreements between the EAEU and third countries have shown them of being demanded. In this respect we once again reaffirm our readiness to continue implementing joint projects and conducting consistent works for the popularization of the idea of the Eurasian economic integration and the increase of its international reputation”, Nikol Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan