Pashinyan highlights importance of developing single gas market in EEU

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia attaches great importance to the formation of a single gas market in the Eurasian Economic Union, Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at an online meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

“From today’s agenda I’d like to point out some items, which from our perspective have big significance for the development of integration processes. We attach great importance to the formation of a single gas market for the union. We find it necessary that not only the approaches of price-formation and tariffs are agreed as part of treaties, but so that the tariffs of gas shipment from third countries for domestic consumption are defined, based on transparency and non-discriminatory approach,” Pashinyan said.

