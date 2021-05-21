President Sarkissian holds meeting with Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Sarkissian and Pashinyan discussed “the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the course of actions in the direction of repelling the Azerbaijani military units that have invaded Armenian sovereign territory and ruling out infringements against Armenia’s territorial integrity,” according to a news release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. “Opinions were exchanged over Armenia’s stance and presented pre-conditions on the issue of starting delimitation and demarcation. It was underscored that necessary conditions for starting relevant discussions in this discussion will be created only in case the [Armenian stance and pre-conditions] are satisfied.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan