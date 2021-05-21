COVID-19: Armenia records 140 new cases over past day

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. 140 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 221,699, the ministry of healthcare reports.

484 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 210,464.

The death toll has risen to 4371 (7 death cases have been registered in the past one day).

2932 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 20.

The number of active cases is 5792.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1072 (3 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan