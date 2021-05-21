CoE Secretary General responds to letter of Armenian President over return of POWs from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić has responded to the letter of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian relating to the quick return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

“We continue closely following the humanitarian and human rights situation in and around Nagorno Karabakh. In its turn, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has expressed its concerns over the reports according to which not all persons detained in the context of the 2020 conflict have been exchanged”, the CoE Secretary General said in her response letter.

She also informed that the PACE Migration Committee is preparing a report titled “The Humanitarian Consequences of the Conflict Between Armenia and Azerbaijan”. “Let me assure you that the Council of Europe will do everything possible within its mandate to assist the two member states for achieving lasting peace and prosperity in the region, and will use every opportunity to raise humanitarian and human rights-related issues”, the CoE chief said

