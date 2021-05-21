Canadian FM discusses developments in Nagorno Karabakh with Russian counterpart, highlights release of detainees

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Canada’s foreign minister Marc Garneau and foreign minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov discussed the developments in Nagorno Karabakh among many other topics on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial meeting, the Canadian foreign ministry reported.

Minister Garneau reiterated that Canada continues to call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to ease tensions and expresses its hope that the parties can engage in meaningful action, including accelerating the release of detainees and the remains of the deceased, the investigation and prosecution of all alleged war crimes and cooperation on demining.

The FM also expressed Canada’s continuous support to the primary role of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in reaching a permanent settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan