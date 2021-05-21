Azeri troops open fire at villager, servicemen in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. A criminal case was opened into the shooting by Azeri troops in the direction of a civilian and a group of servicemen of the Artsakh Defense Army near the village of Shosh. The civilian and the Artsakh servicemen were carrying out engineering works at a military position when they came under fire.

The prosecutor general’s advisor Gor Abrahamyan said that the Azeri servicemen opened gunfire from firearms for 7 minutes with intent to kill and destroy property motivated by ethnic hatred.

The civilian who was operating an excavator and the servicemen survived because they were able to take cover. The excavator was damaged.

