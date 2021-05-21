LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-21

LONDON, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 May:

The price of aluminum down by 2.64% to $2432.50, copper price down by 3.42% to $10138.00, lead price down by 1.41% to $2195.00, nickel price down by 2.52% to $17702.00, tin price down by 0.57% to $29979.00, zinc price down by 3.16% to $2987.50, molybdenum price up by 0.36% to $30821.00, cobalt price stood at $43650.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.