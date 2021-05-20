Extraordinary session kicks off at the Armenian parliament

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary session has kicked off at the National Assembly of Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the session has been initiated by ''Bright Armenia'' Party to address issues related to the possible signing of a document announced by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

Head of the ‘’Bright Armenia’’ Party Edon Marukyan highlighted that the documents should be presented to the National Assembly, at least for debates.

“The solutions that as of this moment are reached with our international partners, the preliminary agreements are 100 percent in line with Armenia’s interests, not 99,9 percent, but 100 percent. And yes, if Azerbaijan implements these agreements and in the conditions we’ve discussed, yes, I am going to sign that document, because it is 100% in line with the national interests of Armenia. I am simply not going to publish the document now because it’s inappropriate, it is a working document, negotiations are ongoing, there are proposals and so on,” Pashinyan had said today, referring to the rumors about he plans to sign some document.