EU Ambassador highlights raising Armenian POW issue at all levels

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The European Union raises the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war, who are held captive in Azerbaijan, at all levels, Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, who is currently in Syunik province, told reporters, adding that discussions are currently underway in the European Parliament over the matter.

“I am expressing my respect and support to the families of the POWs, whom I met and regularly meet with. This is the issue which must be raised at all levels”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan