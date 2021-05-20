Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-21

YEREVAN, 20 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 20 May, USD exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 520.74 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.28 drams to 634.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.07 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.42 drams to 735.23 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 364.51 drams to 31616.77 drams. Silver price down by 13.38 drams to 463.34 drams. Platinum price down by 401.02 drams to 20040.39 drams.