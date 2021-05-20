Azeri incursion into Armenia expands circle of violence – MEP

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The opening of the military trophy park in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku and instilling children with hate there will never lead to peace, MEP Viola von Cramon-Taubadel from the Alliance '90/The Greens group said at the European Parliament’s plenary debates on prisoners of war of the Nagorno Karabakh war.

“War is disgusting and unfair. Thousands of killed soldiers from Armenia and Azerbaijan, many more displaced civilians. This is the price that president Aliyev calls an ‘unprecedented victory’,” she said.

The MEP said that humiliating the opposite side at victory parks and violating their borders only expands the circle of violence. She was referring to the latest Azeri incursion into Armenia in the Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan