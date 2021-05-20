‘Azerbaijan can’t remain unpunished’ – MEP calls for exerting pressure on Baku

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenian prisoners of war held in Azerbaijan cannot be called as criminals, Member of European Parliament representing Belgium Tom Vandenkendelaere said at the at the discussion during the EP plenary session relating to the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

“It’s quite a long time the Nagorno Karabakh conflict continues. It’s a matter of a serious concern for the European Union, especially from the perspective of the issue of repatriation of prisoners of war. There is great uncertainty regarding the fate of POWs”, he said, adding: “We must exert huge pressure on Azerbaijan, they cannot remained unpunished”.

In particular, the MEP urged to investigate the facts of human rights violations by Azerbaijan. He stressed the need for taking actions for the return of the Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan and the end of “this unacceptable situation”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan