Russian PM says unblocking of economic, transportation ties is in the interests of all countries in South Caucasus

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin says the trilateral agreements over Nagorno Karabakh have opened new opportunities for the development of the region, which, he added, is in the interests of all countries of the South Caucasus, reports TASS.

During a meeting with the Azerbaijani prime minister Ali Asadov, the Russian PM noted that the joint statement of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders has opened more complex development opportunities for the region.

“I am convinced that the unblocking of economic and transportation ties, the creation of new infrastructure railways is in the interests of all states of the South Caucasus”, Mikhail Mishustin said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan