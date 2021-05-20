Killings of Armenian POWs by Azerbaijani servicemen are war crimes, MEP says

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. In order to clarify the future status of Artsakh, a long-term, negotiated and political solution to the conflict is needed, based on the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, equal rights and the peoples’ right to self-determination, Member of European Parliament representing Spain Pernando Barrena Arza said at the discussion during the EP plenary session relating to the prisoners of war captured during the recent Nagorno Karabakh war.

He reminded that the recent attack by Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh has ended by a trilateral statement which is not respected and is violated by Azerbaijan. “Around 200 Armenians are still held captive in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijani servicemen are killing these prisoners of war, which is a war crime. It’s the time for this Parliament to urge Azerbaijan to immediately release without preconditions all those Armenians who have been captured during the conflict and after that, to fully respect the ceasefire agreement and refrain from further military incursion into an Armenian territory”, the MEP said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan