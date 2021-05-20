Such processes must be maximally public – President on possible new document

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian presidency says President Sarkissian is not involved in processes related to a new possible document.

“The president of the republic is not and hasn’t been involved in processes related to your mentioned document,” Sarkissian’s office told ARMENPRESS when asked about a new possible delimitation and demarcation document. “Therefore, [he] is totally unaware about the details of that document and discussions related to it. The president of the republic believes that such processes must be maximally public and with the involvement of all parties concerned.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan