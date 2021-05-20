Barcelona City Council recognizes Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Barcelona City Council has recognized the 1915 Armenian Genocide, the Embassy of Armenia in Spain reports.

The Embassy has also shared on Facebook the document approved by the Barcelona City Council over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

In their April 24th messages on the occasion of the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, several members of the Spanish Congress have expressed concerns that Spain has not yet recognized the Armenian Genocide.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan